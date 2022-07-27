Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,860,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674,813 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 2.61% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $38,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1,801.1% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 324.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter.
Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average is $20.33.
