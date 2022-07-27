Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,421 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $37,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 102.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2,261.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter worth $305,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $62.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.58. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.27.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.