Financial Advisory Service Inc. Acquires 2,251 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $77.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 12.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

