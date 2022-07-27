Financial Advisory Service Inc. Cuts Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 99,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.4% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 52,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.55.

Insider Activity

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM opened at $78.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $57.53 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.