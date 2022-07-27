Financial Advisory Service Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lessened its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 48.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Lincoln National by 735.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Lincoln National by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.73.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.92. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

