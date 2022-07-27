Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Union Pacific by 316.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $740,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,336 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1,083.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $191,136,000 after acquiring an additional 694,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $168,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.18.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $215.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.45 and its 200-day moving average is $235.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

