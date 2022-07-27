Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $810,000 Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Citigroup dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crown Castle International Trading Up 1.8 %

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCI opened at $174.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 0.57. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $153.70 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.69 and its 200-day moving average is $178.25.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Crown Castle International Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

