Financial Advisory Service Inc. Increases Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $169,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,905.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $169,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,905.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $49.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.89. The firm has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.93.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.15.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

