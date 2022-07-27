Financial Advisory Service Inc. Lowers Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,087,000 after purchasing an additional 644,221 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,066,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,424,000 after purchasing an additional 38,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.31. The company has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Cowen reduced their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

