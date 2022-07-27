Financial Advisory Service Inc. Raises Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,968 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 950,662 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $9,595,113,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,174 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,045 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.68.

Shares of META stock opened at $159.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.73. The company has a market cap of $430.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

