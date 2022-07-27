Financial Advisory Service Inc. Reduces Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,139,977.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Barclays decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $653.54.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $573.27 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $224.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $542.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $558.40.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.63 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

