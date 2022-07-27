Financial Contrast: WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) vs. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO)

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) and John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for WhiteHorse Finance and John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance 0 3 1 0 2.25 John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus target price of $14.83, indicating a potential upside of 6.71%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund.

WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund pays an annual dividend of $2.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 109.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance 37.16% 9.01% 3.88% John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance $72.14 million 4.48 $30.09 million $1.30 10.69 John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.5% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is business development company and non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector. The fund invests in companies across all market capitalizations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P Composite 1500 Banks Index. The fund was formerly known as John Hancock Bank and Thrift Opportunity Fund. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund was formed on August 23, 1994 and is domiciled in the United States.

