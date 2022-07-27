First Ascent Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,350 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.7% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.59.

