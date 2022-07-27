First Ascent Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 0.7% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $87.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.21. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

