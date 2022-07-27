First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Bank had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.
First Bank Trading Up 5.8 %
Shares of FRBA stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,587. First Bank has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bank
About First Bank
First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.
