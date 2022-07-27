First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Bank had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

First Bank Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of FRBA stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,587. First Bank has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bank

About First Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 3.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Bank by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Bank by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

