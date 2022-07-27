First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 32.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.
First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance
Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.66. 11,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 59.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 21.1% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 14.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares during the period. 68.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.
