First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 32.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.66. 11,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 59.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 21.1% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 14.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares during the period. 68.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

FCF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

(Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.