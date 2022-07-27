First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Financial had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 11.57%.

First Financial stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.53. 763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,582. First Financial has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $47.10. The stock has a market cap of $577.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.49.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from First Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a yield of 2.5%. First Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 1,309.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on THFF. StockNews.com raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James cut shares of First Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

