First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at B. Riley

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at B. Riley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FFWM. Raymond James decreased their target price on First Foundation from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Foundation stock opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Foundation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 40,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in First Foundation by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in First Foundation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 126.5% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 294,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 164,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at $9,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

