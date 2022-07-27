First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Cut to C$35.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential downside of 5.35% from the company’s previous close.

FN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.14.

First National Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

TSE FN traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$36.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,876. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.90. First National Financial has a twelve month low of C$32.12 and a twelve month high of C$48.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,312.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$350.32 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 3.4499996 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$32.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,036.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,745,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$255,215,081.70.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

