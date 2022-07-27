First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.97

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.97 and traded as high as $24.40. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey shares last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.42.

About First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey is a publicly traded (over-the-counter – symbol FREVS.) REIT organized in 1961. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties are located in New Jersey, New York and Maryland, with the largest concentration in northern New Jersey.

