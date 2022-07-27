First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.29), Yahoo Finance reports. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 10.37%.
FSFG stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.81. The company had a trading volume of 26,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $29.98. The company has a market capitalization of $170.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.03.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.85%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 66,173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.
