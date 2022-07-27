First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 94.5% from the June 30th total of 244,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FVC traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,788. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $39.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.78.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

