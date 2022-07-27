First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Trading 1.5% Higher

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.15 and last traded at $26.13. Approximately 1,350,702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,923,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average is $27.57.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%.
