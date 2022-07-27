First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Trading 1.5% Higher

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.15 and last traded at $26.13. Approximately 1,350,702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,923,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average is $27.57.

Get First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund alerts:

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 667,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after acquiring an additional 62,015 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 99,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 14,352 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $4,608,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.