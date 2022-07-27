First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Stake Reduced by BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF comprises about 0.9% of BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LDSF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LDSF traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $18.85. 158,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,815. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

