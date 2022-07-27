First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 511.1% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ROBT traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.75. 611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,586. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day moving average is $43.50. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $58.00.
First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
