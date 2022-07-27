First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 1.49% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFDI. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000.

RFDI stock opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.84. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.91 and a fifty-two week high of $75.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.974 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

