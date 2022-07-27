FirstCash (FCFS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect FirstCash to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.04 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect FirstCash to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $64.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.56 and its 200 day moving average is $70.88. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $58.30 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of FirstCash from $103.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in FirstCash by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in FirstCash by 249.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

