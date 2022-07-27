FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24-1.355 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.58 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.88.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.09. 2,991,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,107,000. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.43.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 145.1% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at $204,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

