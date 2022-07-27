Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Raised to $106.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.15.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FISV stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.48. 46,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,861. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.26. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.86. The company has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 67,050 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,879,876.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,855,747,000 after buying an additional 346,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,970,000 after acquiring an additional 834,377 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after buying an additional 9,901,409 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its position in Fiserv by 3.0% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,442,300,000 after acquiring an additional 704,434 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fiserv by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,321,000 after buying an additional 820,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

