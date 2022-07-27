Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 45.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.
Five Star Bancorp Stock Down 3.3 %
FSBC stock traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $25.78. 5,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,292. The firm has a market cap of $444.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.46. Five Star Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $33.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $27.86.
Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.
About Five Star Bancorp
Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.
