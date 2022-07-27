Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Flagshp Cmty Re’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Flagshp Cmty Re Stock Performance

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$17.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.40 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a report on Monday, April 4th.

