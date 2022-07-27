Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (PFO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 31st

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFOGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

NYSE PFO opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $13.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $119,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 23,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

