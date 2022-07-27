Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 28.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Flushing Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ FFIC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.19. 3,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,748. Flushing Financial has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $673.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

In other Flushing Financial news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

