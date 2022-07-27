FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) is Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,706 shares during the quarter. FMC comprises about 4.0% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of FMC worth $18,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,158,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,358,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,638,000 after purchasing an additional 781,663 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,306,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of FMC by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 918,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,718,000 after purchasing an additional 540,810 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Price Performance

FMC stock opened at $107.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.38. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

