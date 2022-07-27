FonU2, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FONU) Short Interest Update

FonU2, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FONU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 970.0% from the June 30th total of 102,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 704,765,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FonU2 Stock Performance

FonU2 has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

Get FonU2 alerts:

FonU2 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

FonU2, Inc operates a film studio, production, and social commerce company. It develops a film production services, as well as offers rental services. FonU2, Inc was formerly known as Cygnus Internet, Inc and changed its name to FonU2, Inc in April 2002. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Rincon, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for FonU2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FonU2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.