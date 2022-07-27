Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,350 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 12,915 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,030,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after buying an additional 69,686 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 126,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 20,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royalty Pharma

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $929,820.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,679.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $3,033,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,095,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,314,152. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $929,820.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,679.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 452,970 shares of company stock valued at $18,554,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 0.1 %

RPRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 21.95, a quick ratio of 21.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.55. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $44.75.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.77 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 26.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.00%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

