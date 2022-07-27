Formidable Asset Management LLC Buys 102 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $450,263,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,423,000 after purchasing an additional 92,362 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,324,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,591,000 after purchasing an additional 86,977 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 5,746.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 64,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,426,000 after acquiring an additional 63,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,881,000 after acquiring an additional 56,876 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MKTX stock opened at $256.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.13 and its 200 day moving average is $308.89. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $249.01 and a one year high of $498.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKTX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Compass Point raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $284.00 to $286.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.56.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Stories

