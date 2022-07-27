Formidable Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEDG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $382.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.62.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,376 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $296.48 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.86 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.03, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $277.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.33.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $655.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.70 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

