Formidable Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $161,000.

Get Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSP opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.99.

About Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.