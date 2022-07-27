Formidable Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 51,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 18,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ET. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ET opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $12.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.91.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

