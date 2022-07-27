Formidable Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 31,000 The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 31,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 326,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 160,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 36,268 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 44,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE GRX opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.01. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $14.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

