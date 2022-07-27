Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 6,140 Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RCI Hospitality were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RICK. ADW Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 949,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,908,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 312.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 21,795 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,669,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $676,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

RCI Hospitality Stock Performance

NASDAQ RICK opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $490.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.89. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $46.49 and a 12-month high of $94.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.49.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $63.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.33 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 23.93%. Analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

RCI Hospitality declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

RCI Hospitality Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

