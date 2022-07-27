Formidable Asset Management LLC Takes $617,000 Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,413,148,000 after buying an additional 14,404,285 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,258,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,385,204,000 after buying an additional 833,125 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 15,391,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,107,255,000 after buying an additional 115,700 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,626,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,053,519,000 after buying an additional 240,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,591,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $980,957,000 after buying an additional 764,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

CP stock opened at $74.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

