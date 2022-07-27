Fortis (FTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Fortis to post earnings of C$0.62 per share for the quarter.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.58 billion.

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of FTS stock opened at C$61.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.03, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.93. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$54.73 and a 52 week high of C$65.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Fortis

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fortis to C$62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$61.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fortis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$60.81.

In other news, Senior Officer James Reid bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$58.01 per share, with a total value of C$58,013.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$903,146.38.

About Fortis

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

