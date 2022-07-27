Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.70 Million Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Rating) by 282.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,488 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.25% of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,604. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $31.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.68.

