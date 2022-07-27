Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.35 Million Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,837 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF makes up 4.9% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $6,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 223.7% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $73,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

XSVM stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.21. The stock had a trading volume of 50,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,062. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.78. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $57.17.

