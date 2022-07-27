Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 164,972 BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 164,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,633,000. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust accounts for about 2.8% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 104,359 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 32,829 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 435.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares during the period. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 55.1% during the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 18,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $19.30. 120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,797. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $27.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.1229 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Read More

