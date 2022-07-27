Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Forward Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Forward Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:FORD opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Industries

Forward Industries ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.32 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management owned about 4.94% of Forward Industries worth $8,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

