Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

FCPT stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,032. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.84. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FCPT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,027,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,795,000 after buying an additional 32,175 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 702.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 54,099 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 72.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.