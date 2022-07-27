Freshii (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Trading Up 0.9%

Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 1,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Freshii from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28.

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. The company operates 343 restaurants.

